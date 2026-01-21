Bawumia campaign rejects Kennedy Agyapong’s claims, demands apology

The campaign team of former Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has dismissed comments made by Kennedy Ohene Agyapong as false, baseless and unfair.

In a statement dated January 20, 2026, and referenced 200126 DMB 2026, the campaign expressed concern over a video circulating online in which Mr Agyapong accused Dr Bawumia of making comments about the health of the late Albert Adu Boahen and his decision not to take part in the 1996 New Patriotic Party presidential primaries.

The statement stressed that Dr Bawumia has never made such remarks and described the claims as wrongful attributions that could mislead the public and create unnecessary tension within the New Patriotic Party.

According to the campaign, branding Dr Bawumia as dishonest and unfit for leadership is unjustified and unsupported by facts.

It challenged Mr Agyapong to provide video or audio evidence to back his claims if he truly stands by them.

The campaign emphasised the need for accuracy and responsibility in political communication, noting that words carry weight and must be used carefully, especially among party leaders.

It called on Mr Agyapong to issue an immediate apology to Dr Bawumia, urging all aspirants to conduct themselves with truthfulness, restraint and respect as the party prepares for its presidential primaries.

By: Jacob Aggrey