Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and former Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has been hosted in Berlin by the Christian Democratic Union, (CDU), the party of the German Chancellor, and the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS).

Dr. Bawumia was accompanied by a team that included the Chairman of the NPP, John Boadu, and the General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong.

In a post shared this week, he said the team held very productive meetings with several German officials and institutions.

These included the Minister for Federal and European Affairs, International Affairs and Media of the State of North Rhine-Westphalia, Nathanael Liminski, the Commissioner for Africa and Director for Sub-Saharan Africa and the Sahel at the Federal Foreign Office, Head of European and International Cooperation at KAS, Caroline Kanter, the Foreign Policy Advisor of the CDU/CSU Parliamentarian Group, and GovTech Deutschland, amongst others.

Dr. Bawumia said discussions focused on boosting job creation, easy access to public services, reducing corruption and giving the youth a greater role in defining government programs.

“I look forward to the opportunity to implement some of them for the growth of our motherland!” he said.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme