Former Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has met with representatives of Ghana’s film industry as part of his ongoing stakeholder engagements, where filmmakers spoke frankly about the challenges crippling the sector.

The industry players raised concerns about unfair competition from foreign films, too few cinema screens across the country, limited training facilities, and the high cost of production.

In response, Dr. Bawumia said Ghana has not fully appreciated the economic potential of the creative arts, especially film.

According to him, the job creation potential of the industry is huge, but successive governments have only paid lip service to it.

“That must change,” he stated.

Dr. Bawumia outlined three key interventions needed to transform the sector, “the passage of the Broadcasting Act, tax incentives for filmmakers, a dedicated streaming platform for Ghanaian films.”

He stressed that government investment, in partnership with the private sector, is not a favour to the creative industry but an economic necessity.

“Ghana has the talent. Ghana has the stories. What has been missing is the will to back them,” Dr. Bawumia said.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme