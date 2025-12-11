Bawumia urges government to halt “indecent haste” in Kpandai by-election

Former Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has criticised the decision by the Electoral Commission (EC) to set a date for the Kpandai by-election while court processes are still underway.

He said the move undermines Ghana’s democratic institutions and ignores long-standing parliamentary practice where legal matters are allowed to fully conclude before any action is taken.

Speaking on the issue, Dr. Bawumia expressed disappointment, saying the case involving the MP Matthew Nyindam is no different from earlier cases such as those of Gyakye Quason, where Parliament waited for the courts to finish their work.

According to him, Mr. Nyindam has already filed an appeal at the High Court and a judicial review at the Supreme Court, yet none of these cases has been heard.

He questioned why state institutions are “rushing” the process.

Dr. Bawumia said such actions risk weakening the pillars of Ghana’s democracy, warning that the consequences could be severe if political actors use power to “ride roughshod” over their opponents.

He stated his support for the minority in Parliament, who have also raised concerns over the EC’s decision, and called on the government to allow the courts to complete their work before any by-election is held.

By: Jacob Aggrey