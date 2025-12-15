Betway Ghana donates solar power units to Kofi Ayim community in E/R

Residents of Kofi Ayim in the Ayensuano District of the Eastern Region have expressed joy and relief following the handover of two fully installed Power Up units by Betway Ghana, providing a reliable source of electricity after decades without power.

The initiative, undertaken as part of Betway Ghana’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts, reinforces the company’s long-standing commitment to community development and sustainable energy inclusion.

Speaking at the handover ceremony on Friday, community leader Kofi Amponsah expressed gratitude on behalf of the residents, describing the intervention as timely and impactful. He noted that the solar-powered units would significantly improve daily life, particularly for residents who depend on mobile connectivity and digital tools.

“For many years, we have lived in darkness, which has made it difficult to carry out our activities, especially at night,” he said. “With this support, students can now study in the evenings, which will positively impact their education.”

Public Relations and Brand Manager at Betway Ghana, Mr Michael Asamoah Agyemang, said the Power Up initiative demonstrates the company’s commitment to delivering lasting solutions beyond entertainment.

“With Power Up, Betway is going beyond entertainment to provide real and sustainable solutions. At Betway, we believe access to power and connectivity should not be a privilege, but a necessity,” he stated.

He added that the donation forms part of Betway’s broader vision to promote sustainable energy inclusion and create meaningful, community-based impact across Ghana. Mr Agyemang urged the community to take good care of the facility to ensure its longevity, assuring them that Betway would continue to support communities across the country in diverse ways.

With more Power Up installations planned for rural areas, Betway continues to play a pivotal role in transforming lives and bridging infrastructure gaps, one community at a time, through the Betway Cares Initiative.

Power Up is Betway Ghana’s flagship CSR project, designed to empower disadvantaged communities with access to solar-powered infrastructure that supports basic energy needs, lighting, and digital connectivity. The initiative aims to bridge electricity and digital access gaps by providing purpose-built hubs equipped with mobile charging ports and lighting systems.

