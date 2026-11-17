WHEN the Bank of Ghana (BoG) unveiled the new Ghana Cedi Heritage Series on Thursday, November 12, 2026, the goal was clear: to give Ghanaians stronger, safer, and more modern banknotes.

Yet, within hours, the national conversation had little to do with monetary policy or security features. Instead, television stations, social media and radio airwaves erupted over who made the cut, why the “Big Six” were replaced, and whether the portrait on the new GH¢50 note truly belonged to Ghana’s flag designer, Theodosia Okoh.

This recurring cycle of debate points to a simple truth. To spare our nation needless division and costly redesigns, the Government and the BoG must move away from human faces on our currency and embrace neutral, unifying imagery such as our architecture, landscapes, wildlife, festivals and traditional art.

Putting human faces on legal tender in a vibrant, pluralistic society like ours will always be a delicate affair. Ghana is blessed with countless patriots across every region, profession and political tradition who sacrificed for our freedom and development.

Selecting a handful of individuals out of millions inevitably invites uncomfortable questions about regional balance, political bias and historical omission. Whenever a new administration or BoG leadership alters the lineup on our notes, what should be a proud national milestone quickly turns into a partisan tug-of-war.

Beyond political friction, human portraits carry practical and reputational risks that our economy can ill afford. The uproar over the alleged identity mix-up on the GH¢50 note, and the immediate calls from critics for a withdrawal and reprint, show how easily a single visual error can overshadow years of technical preparation.

Printing currency is an expensive exercise funded by the taxpayer. Moreover, public perceptions of historical figures shift over time as new generations re-examine the past. By anchoring our money to individual personalities, we expose the cedi to avoidable controversy and recurring calls for costly overhauls.

Fortunately, Ghana does not have to reinvent the wheel to solve this problem. Across the globe, forward-looking central banks have deliberately removed human faces from their notes to foster social cohesion and timeless appeal.

The Eurozone offers perhaps the clearest lesson. Because the euro serves over twenty distinct nations with competing histories, its designers avoided real monuments and national heroes altogether. Instead, euro notes feature generic architectural styles such as windows, gateways and bridges that symbolise openness and connection without favouring any single country.

Closer to home, South Africa transformed its currency by showcasing the iconic “Big Five” wildlife, turning its banknotes into a source of shared national pride that transcends racial and political divides. Similarly, Costa Rica celebrates its rich biodiversity by featuring native animals and ecosystems, while countries like Switzerland and Norway use abstract art, human hands and coastal waves to project modernity and house advanced anti-counterfeiting features.

In each of these cases, removing portraits did not erase national identity; rather, it elevated symbols that every citizen can claim as their own without argument.

Imagine what a truly portrait-free Ghana cedi could look like if we turned our attention to the treasures that already unite us. Rather than debating which historical figure deserves a spot on our notes, our designers could showcase the engineering feats and architectural landmarks that define our landscape.

From the sweeping arches of the Adome Bridge over the Volta River and the ancient mud-and-stick elegance of the Larabanga Mosque, to the historic walls of Cape Coast Castle and our modern transport hubs, Ghanaian architecture tells a powerful story of resilience and progress.

Our natural environment offers equally compelling imagery. Featuring the lush canopy walkway of Kakum National Park, the elephants of Mole, our golden cocoa pods or vibrant indigenous wildlife would not only celebrate Ghana’s rich biodiversity but also promote environmental conservation and tourism every time a note changes hands.

Equally encouraging is the Bank of Ghana’s inclusion of Achimota School, the Adinkra symbols and Kente weave motifs in the new series. Expanding these into vibrant, abstract artistic themes, alongside traditional weaves and patterns from our northern, coastal and forest belts, as well as visual tributes to our unifying festivals like Hogbetsotso, Akwasidae, Homowo, Aboakyir and Damba, would celebrate every corner of the country.

Such designs would give our banknotes a visually bold, unmistakable Ghanaian identity rooted in collective culture rather than individual personalities.

Honouring our founding fathers and national heroes remains vital, yet banknotes are not the only, or even the best, canvas for that duty. Our patriots belong in our history books, school curricula, museums and public monuments, where their full stories can be properly told without reduction.

Currency, on the other hand, passes through the hands of every Ghanaian daily and should serve as a quiet, unifying symbol of national stability.

As the dust settles on the new Ghana Cedi Heritage Series launch, the Government and the Bank of Ghana should adopt a bold, portrait-free policy for future cedi and pesewa upgrades, letting our bridges, wildlife, landscapes and timeless cultural art speak for a united Ghana.

BY RICHARD AMEEVOR

The writer is a Governance & Policy Analyst.

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