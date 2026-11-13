Björkegren demands better finishing ahead of Somalia clash on Monday

INTERIM Black Stars head coach Kim Lars Björkegren says the team must improve in several aspects of their play, particularly their finishing, ahead of their next 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against the Ocean Stars of Somalia on Monday.

Despite guiding the side to a comfortable 2-0 victory at the Essipong Sports Stadium in Sekondi yesterday, the Swedish coach admitted at the post-match press conference that his side’s inability to convert the numerous chances created, including a penalty, was a concern that needed to be addressed.

“I am happy with what the boys did. However, we can improve in many aspects of today’s game, especially in terms of taking our chances. It is something we must work on ahead of the next fixture.”

He further revealed that the playing conditions and weather also affected his team’s performance.

“We lacked intensity during the first half, with the conditions also making it difficult for the players. We were struggling a little bit. I don’t know if the heat was too much, but the intensity was a bit low in the first half.”

According to him, he was more satisfied with the team’s second-half performance, which saw the players raise their energy levels and create several opportunities.

“Despite the improved display, I believe there is room for improvement, particularly in how quickly we transition the ball. I think we can move the ball a bit faster than we did, especially in the first half. But I respect the effort because the heat made it difficult to play.”

The coach indicated that these and other areas of concern would be addressed ahead of Monday’s fixture, expressing confidence that the team would deliver an improved performance.

“We did not have that much information about Somalia ahead of this game, now we have a fair idea about them, and I absolutely think we can do better in the next game.”

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY

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