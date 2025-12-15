Black Galaxies will give South Africa a good test — Kasim Mingle Ocansey

Black Galaxies head coach Kasim Mingle Ocansey has expressed confidence ahead of Ghana’s international friendly against South Africa, insisting his side will provide a stern test for Bafana Bafana.

Speaking in a pre-match interview, Ocansey noted that the encounter presents a valuable opportunity for the Black Galaxies to demonstrate their quality, while stressing that his team is not under pressure.

“This game is an opportunity for the Black Galaxies to prove that they are a very good side. I’m happy to have this friendly, but my team is not under any pressure. We believe in building, and that is exactly what I am doing,” he said.

The Black Galaxies will face South Africa at the Dobsonville Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off scheduled for 2:00 pm Ghana time.