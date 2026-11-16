Black Meteors Assistant coach confident of Libya comeback ahead of decisive U-23 AFCON Qualifier

Ghana’s Black Meteors will seek to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit when they host Libya’s Mediterranean Knights in the return leg of their 2027 CAF U-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, November 17, 2026.

Kick-off is scheduled for 15:00 GMT.

Ghana suffered a narrow defeat at the Benina Martyrs Stadium in Benghazi on Wednesday, November 11, and must now produce a convincing performance on home soil to advance to the next round of the qualifying campaign.

Despite the setback, Assistant Coach Baba Nuhu Mallam remains confident in the team’s ability to progress. In an interview with GFA Media, he reflected on the first leg, preparations since the team’s return, and the need for total focus ahead of the decisive encounter.

Mallam stated that the team performed creditably in Libya and was unfortunate to concede.

“It is normal in football to win some games and lose others. In all honesty, I think the boys played very well in Libya. The team put up a good performance; unfortunately, we were unlucky to concede at that particular moment. We are pleased that the defeat was by just one goal, and we are determined to turn things around in the return fixture,”he said.

He added that while the technical team was unhappy with some officiating decisions, the focus has now shifted entirely to the return leg.

According to Mallam, preparations have gone smoothly since the team’s return to Ghana.

“Upon our arrival, we undertook recovery sessions at the hotel. On Saturday, we had our first training session at the Accra Sports Stadium. I can confidently say that the turf is very good, and that is exactly what our players want. The players have responded positively and are happy to be back home,” he noted.

Mallam noted that the squad, comprising both domestic and foreign-based players, understands the significance of the fixture as a pathway to the senior national team, the Black Stars.

According to him, “This is the first hurdle in our quest to qualify for the AFCON, and we must overcome it before we can start thinking about anything else. It will certainly not be a walk in the park, but we are focused, prepared and ready for the challenge.”

The Assistant coach dismissed any suggestion of complacency, saying “Nobody is complacent. We are keeping our heads cool and concentrating on getting the job done. You cannot afford to be complacent when you are going into a match trailing on aggregate. The slogan of this team is ‘No Excuse’.”

He acknowledged Libya’s quality but insisted Ghana must be clinical.

“From a technical perspective, I believe they are not better than us. However, this is football. It does not matter how much possession you enjoy or how beautifully you play; at the end of the day, it is the goals that count,” he added.

Mallam maintained that while Libya deserves respect, Ghana will not approach the game with fear, particularly with home support behind them.

He further confirmed that there are no injury concerns in camp, with all players fit and available for selection.

Mallam commended the Ghana Football Association for its support, noting that the U-23 team receives support comparable to that of the Black Stars.

He said, “We therefore have no excuses. The Ghana Football Association has done tremendously well in providing us with all the necessary support.”

He also highlighted the strong rapport between the technical team and the players, many of whom have previously worked with Head Coach Desmond Ofei at U-20 level.

Mallam urged Ghanaians to turn out in large numbers to support the team.

“I want to urge Ghanaians to come out in their numbers and support the team. They should have faith in us and believe that we can deliver victory for the country, even though it will not be an easy game. We need their support and encouragement as we seek to overturn the deficit and secure qualification,” he concluded.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme