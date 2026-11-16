Black Meteors intensify preparations for Libya return leg

THE Black Meteors have stepped up preparations for their crucial return-leg clash against Libya in the CAF U-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers tomorrow at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The team returned on Friday after losing the first-leg clash 1-0 in Libya, commencing preparations the following day with their first training session at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.

Head Coach, Desmond Ofei, supervised the session as the team continued their build-up to the decisive encounter, with Ghana needing a strong response to keep their qualification hopes alive.

The Black Meteors head into the return leg trailing following their narrow defeat to Libya at the Benina Martyrs Stadium in Benghazi on Wednesday, November 11, 2026.

The Black Meteors team working out in preparation for the LA 2028 Olympic Games qualifier

With a place in the final qualifying round at stake, Ghana must overturn the deficit to progress. The winner of the tie will face Niger for a place at the 2027 CAF U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The Black Meteors will be eager to secure qualification for the continental tournament as they pursue a return to the Olympic Games for the first time since 2004.

The 2028 Olympic Games are scheduled to take place in Los Angeles, USA.

SKIP THE QUEUE, TAP THE NEWS

Read the Ghanaian Times and The Spectator newspapers from the comfort of your device via TimesNewsPlus.

#GhanaianTimes #TimesNewsPlus

Follow our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q