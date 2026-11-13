Black Stars beat Somalia 2-0 to revive AFCON campaign

GHANA’S Black Stars revived their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign with a 2-0 victory over the Ocean Stars of Somalia after a frustrating start threatened to turn their dominance into another disappointing afternoon.

Goals from defender Jonas Adjetey and striker Felix Afena-Gyan helped the Stars climb above their Group C opponents into third place.

Desperate to make amends after losing their opening two matches, the Black Stars scored once in each half to secure a much-needed victory and restore confidence ahead of Monday’s return encounter at the same venue.

Felix Afena-Gyan (2nd left) joined by team mates to celebrate the second goal

Ghana started with urgency and intensity, taking control of possession and pushing Somalia deep into their own half.

However, despite dictating the pace, the Stars struggled to translate their dominance into clear-cut scoring opportunities.

Their first major chance came in the 13th minute when Alidu Seidu was brought down by Abdi Sharif inside the penalty area, resulting in a penalty.

Captain Jordan Ayew stepped forward to take the spot kick, but goalkeeper Ibrahim Ahmed Hussein, who was in post for the visitors, saved it in the 14th minute, denying the skipper a golden opportunity to put Ghana ahead.

Felix Afena-Gyan acknowledging cheers from the crowd

Ayew came close again two minutes later, but his effort narrowly missed the target, while Mohammed Kudus also tested the resolve of Ahmed Hussein in the 19th minute.

The missed penalty appeared to take some sting out of Ghana’s early attacking rhythm. Although the Stars continued to enjoy possession, their attacking movements became less threatening as the Somalis gradually grew in confidence.

Just when it appeared the first half would end goalless, Adjetey broke the deadlock in added time, connecting beautifully with a header from Mohammed Salisu following a corner kick from Mohammed Kudus to put Ghana in front at the break.

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku tries to get past his marker Abdul Fatawu Issahaku tries to get past his marker

The Black Stars came back stronger in the second half, dictating the pace of the game. However, it was the visitors who managed their first shot on target in the 60th minute.

A minute later, the Stars quickly turned defence into attack, with Kudus finding Afena-Gyan behind the box. After going past his marker, the latter slipped the ball under an onrushing Ahmed Hussein to double Ghana’s advantage.

Jonas Adjetey (3rd right) joined by teammates to celebrate the opener Skipper Jordan Ayew in a tussle for the ball with Mohammed Hassan

Interim Black Stars coach Kim Lars Björkegren brought on Prince Kwabena Adu for Afena-Gyan and Ibrahim Sulemana for Alidu Seidu, while Daniel-Kofi Kyereh replaced Ayew for his first Black Stars appearance since the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Somalis pushed forward for a goal and came close in the 70th minute, but the strike from Musse Jalani was dealt with by goalkeeper Benjamin Asare, who was in post for Ghana.

Fatawu Issahaku and Caleb Yirenkyi made way for Ibrahim Rahim and Brandon Thomas-Asante in the 86th minute as Ghana sought to increase its tally.

Ghana could have increased the tally in the final moments of the game, but Kwabena Adu reacted late in front of goal, allowing Ahmed Hussein to come off his line to save the situation.

The victory moves Ghana to third on the log with three points, ahead of Somalia, who are pointless and below The Gambia and Côte d’Ivoire, who are three points better than Ghana.

The result provides the Black Stars with a timely boost following their difficult opening two matches and sets up another meeting with Somalia on Monday at the same venue.

BY ENOCH NTIAMOAH SIAW

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