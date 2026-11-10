Black Stars to hold final training in Accra before Sekondi trip for Somalia double-header

The Black Stars will hold their final training session in Accra on Tuesday afternoon before travelling to Sekondi for their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against Somalia.

The session, scheduled for the Accra Sports Stadium, will involve all invited players as Acting Head Coach Kim Lars Björkegren and his technical team fine-tune tactics ahead of the trip to the Western Region.

Ghana opened camp in Accra on Sunday, November 8, 2026, with players reporting in batches. The team has since focused on building fitness and sharpening up for the two crucial Group C fixtures.

The Black Stars will host Somalia in the first leg on Thursday, November 12, 2026, at the Essipong Sports Stadium in Sekondi-Takoradi. The return fixture will also be played at the same venue on Monday, November 16, 2026. Both matches kick off at 3:00pm GMT.

The double-header is a must-win for Ghana, who are seeking to revive their qualifying campaign after losing their opening two matches, a 2-0 defeat to Cote d’Ivoire in Bouake and a 4-2 loss to The Gambia at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Maximum points against Somalia will be crucial to keeping Ghana’s hopes of qualifying for AFCON 2027 alive.

The trip also marks the Black Stars’ return to the Essipong Stadium, which recently received temporary approval from CAF to host the matches.

The team is expected to depart Accra for Sekondi immediately after Tuesday’s training session to continue preparations at the match venue.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme