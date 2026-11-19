The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has realigned the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) from 14 per cent to 11 per cent amid improvements in the country’s key economic indicators, particularly inflation, economic growth and fiscal performance.

The move follows a sustained decline in inflation, which has remained below the Bank’s medium-term target band of plus or minus 8 per cent, creating room for adjustments to the monetary policy framework.

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana and Chairman of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama, announced the decision at a news conference in Accra yesterday, following the committee’s 133rd regular meeting.

He explained that the decision was part of broader reforms to the Bank’s monetary operations framework aimed at improving liquidity management and strengthening the transmission of monetary policy signals to market interest rates.

Dr Asiama said the committee had observed that prevailing market interest rates had evolved below the existing policy rate, indicating that the effective monetary policy stance was already more accommodative than the announced rate.

“Accordingly, the Committee has decided to align the Monetary Policy Rate from 14 per cent to 11 per cent,” he announced.Read More.

BY KINGSLEY ASARE

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