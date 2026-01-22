Boso-Gua Oyoko Royal Family denies destoolment of Mankrado

The Mankrado Oyoko Royal Family of Boso has denied reports alleging the destoolment of Osabarima Agyemang Oboahyia II, Mankrado of Boso, describing the reports as false, misleading, and defamatory.

According to the Royal Family, the purported destoolment as carried out in the report was entirely untrue and calculated to injure the reputation, dignity, and customary authority of Osabarima Agyemang Oboahyia II.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Osabarima Agyemang Oboahyia II has not been destooled,” the statement said, stressing that the only body vested with the customary authority to nominate, enstool, or remove the Mankrado of Boso is the Mankrado Oyoko Royal Family.

A statement issued in reaction to the report explained that under settled customary law and usage, any purported announcement or declaration of destoolment made by any other body or group was legally incompetent, customarily unlawful, and, therefore, null and void.

The statement further noted that Osabarima Agyemang Oboahyia II hails from the appropriate royal lineage and was validly nominated, elected, and enstooled in 2015 in accordance with established custom.

It noted that he has occupied the stool continuously for the past 10 years without any lawful challenge to his legitimacy.

The Royal Family recalled that similar claims surfaced in 2025, prompting it to issue a formal clarification letter dated June 30, 2025 to the President of the Boso Gua Traditional Council, with copies to relevant traditional authorities and opinion leaders in the area.

That letter, it emphasised, clearly stated that the chief had not been destooled, “Additionally, a public announcement was issued by the Head of the Oyoko Royal Family on December 21, 2025, reiterating that the destoolment claims were false and urging the public to disregard them.”

The statement, therefore, urged the general public to disregard the said destoolment and any form of related matters concerning the legitimacy of the Mankrado.

By Cliff Ekuful

Follow Ghanaian Times WhatsApp Channel today. https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

🌍 Trusted News. Real Stories. Anytime, Anywhere.

✅ Join our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q