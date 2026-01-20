Boso-Gua Traditional Council destools Mankrado over defilement alegation …but victim’s family laments delay in prosecution

The Boso-Gua Traditional Council in the Eastern Region has destooled its Mankrado, Simon Kwame Oteng, over alleged breaches of tradition.

These breaches according to the council included a case of defilement currently under police investigation.

The decision was taken by the Boso-Gua Royal Amankrado Families, in consultation with the three Royal Kingsmen Families, Asirifi Abosi of the Afunya Kwame Clan, Ofori Aduama of the Osose Family Clan, and Opanyin Opare of the Dankwah Clan.

A statement issued by the council and copied to The Ghanaian Times said one of the allegations involved the alleged defilement of a 14-year-old Junior High School student, which had been reported to the Akosombo Divisional Police Command and was being handled by the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) Headquarters.

The statement said the destoolment was based primarily on traditional infractions, noting that aspects of the matter had been referred to state authorities.

They added that additional traditional sanctions, including permanent banishment, would be imposed should the court find Mr Oteng guilty.

The statement revealed that the destoolment had been communicated to the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs and the National House of Chiefs, with a directive that Mr Oteng no longer represented the Boso-Gua Traditional Area.

The Royal Families also announced that processes had begun to nominate a new Amankrado in accordance with customary procedures.

Meanwhile, the family of the victim in the defilement case has expressed concern over the slow pace of the police in dealing with the issue.

According to Mr Bright Mantey, an uncle of the victim, the case was first reported to the Akosombo Police on November 29, 2024 and was subsequently transferred to the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU).

He explained that following police investigations, the accused was sent to court and charged, however, more than 16 months after the going to court, the police has failed to show interest in the case.

Mr Mantey, therefore, appealed to the IGP to intervene to bring justice for the victim.

BY CLIFF EKUFUL

Follow Ghanaian Times WhatsApp Channel today. https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

🌍 Trusted News. Real Stories. Anytime, Anywhere.

✅ Join our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q