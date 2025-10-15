Bryan Acheampong proposes 90-Day ban on Galamsey during campaign tour

Flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bryan Acheampong, has called for an emergency 90-day suspension of all forms of mining in Ghana to help restore polluted rivers and water bodies.

He made the call during his campaign tour, where he engaged party members and residents on issues of national concern, including security, the environment, and responsible mining.

Mr Acheampong explained that the temporary ban should take place during the rainy season to allow the environment to recover naturally while the nation rethinks its mining practices.

“Let’s clear our water bodies and engage on how we can go back to mining. I’m not talking about a state of emergency, but mining, regardless of where, should stop now for the next 90 days,” he said.

He warned that illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, continues to poison food sources and destroy farmlands, posing a major threat to public health and food security.

“If our food systems are being poisoned and we just look on because we prefer to make money, our people will not be around in a very short time to address the situation,” he cautioned.

Mr Acheampong urged government, miners, and local leaders to use the proposed 90-day period to develop a sustainable framework for responsible mining that protects both livelihoods and the environment.

By: Jacob Aggrey