The Chief Executive Officer of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), Julius Neequaye Kotey, has criticised the New Patriotic Party (NPP) over its call for parliamentary representation for the people of Asante-Akyem North.

In a post on his Facebook page on Thursday November 19 2026, Mr Kotey described the party’s demand as a glaring inconsistency, considering that residents of the Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe and Lolobi (SALL) communities went without parliamentary representation for four years.

He questioned why the NPP was now advocating representation for Asante-Akyem after failing to ensure that the people of SALL had a voice in Parliament during its four years in government.

“Calling for parliamentary representation for the people of Asante Akyem North now, after leaving the people of SALL without a voice in Parliament for four full years, [is] a glaring inconsistency by the NPP,” he wrote.

Mr Kotey stressed that parliamentary representation should not be selective, arguing that all communities deserve to have their voices heard in Parliament.

By: Jacob Aggrey