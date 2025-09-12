Cape Verde on brink of reaching first World Cup

Cape Verde are one win away from qualifying for the World Cup for the first time after upsetting continental heavyweights, Cameroon, 1-0.

The Blue Sharks lead the Indomitable Lions by four points with two rounds of fixtures remaining in Group D following a stunning victory secured by Dalion Livramento’s solo effort in the second half in Praia.

Elsewhere, Pape Matar Sarr scored the winner as Senegal fought back from 2-0 down to beat DR Congo 3-2 and move top of their group.

Ivory Coast preserved their one-point advantage over Gabon at the summit of Group F after securing a goalless draw away against the Panthers.

The reigning continental champions, who last featured at the World Cup in 2014, came close to defeat when Shavy Babicka struck the post for the hosts in the 87th minute.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s hopes of automatic progress to the 2026 finals are slim after the Super Eagles could only draw 1-1 away against Group C leaders South Africa when a win was realistically required to stay in contention.

And Egypt missed the chance to book their spot at the finals with two games to spare in Group A after a goalless draw in Burkina Faso.

Only the nine group winners in African qualifying are assured of a place at the finals, with the four best-ranked second placed sides entering play-offs for one spot at an intercontinental tournament next year.

Morocco and Tunisia have already secured passage to the finals.-BBC