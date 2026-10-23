Central East Police arrest two over murder of 11-year-old girl at Gomoa Buduburam

The Central East Regional Police Command has arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of an 11-year-old girl at Gomoa Buduburam in the Central Region.

The suspects are Kingsley Ozor, 40, an autobody sprayer, and his apprentice, Jeffery Otaigbe, 19.

According to a statement signed by the Head of Public Affairs for the Central East Region, DSP Victor Kofi Dosoo, the arrest followed a missing person report filed on Monday, October 19, 2026, at the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Gomoa Buduburam District Police.

The complainant, mother of the victim, Blessing Innocent, 11, reported that her daughter had gone missing since Saturday, October 17, 2026.

Preliminary investigations established that at about 8:30 am on October 17, the deceased visited the suspects, who are her neighbours, and that was the last place she was seen.

The suspects were arrested on October 20, 2026. During interrogation, they admitted the deceased was with them on the said date.

Further investigations revealed that suspect Jeffery Otaigbe allegedly lured the deceased into an uncompleted building near an estate community and sexually assaulted her until she became lifeless.

Following his confession, he led the Police to a location where the body had been hidden under some shrubs.

The Police have since retrieved the body and deposited it at the St. Gregory Catholic Hospital morgue, pending an autopsy at the Police Hospital.

Both suspects are currently in police custody as investigations continue.

The Central East Regional Police Command commended the Gomoa Buduburam District Police for their diligence and assured the public that such crimes will be dealt with swiftly to ensure perpetrators face the full rigours of the law.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme