Central regional fire commander inspects Kasoa market fire site

The Central Regional Commander of the Ghana National Fire Service, ACFOII Merinder Mary Attigah Mensah, has visited the Kasoa New Market following a recent fire outbreak to assess the damage and support traders who were affected.

She toured the scene with the Kasoa Municipal Fire Commander and interacted with fire officers who worked to control the blaze. During the visit, she praised the personnel for their quick response, which helped to prevent the fire from spreading further.

ACFOII Attigah Mensah urged municipal authorities to set up temporary fire posts in both the old and new Kasoa markets to improve emergency response.

She called for long term measures such as proper re demarcation of the market and improved safety standards to reduce the risk of future fires.

The Member of Parliament for Ewutu Senya East, Phillis Naa Koryoo Akunor, visited the site and commended the emergency teams for their efforts.

She gave an assurance of her commitment to work with relevant stakeholders to improve safety conditions in markets across the constituency.

Traders at the market welcomed the visit and appealed for support to help them recover from the losses caused by the fire.

By: Jacob Aggrey