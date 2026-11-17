Lawyer Atta Kyea, lead member of the legal team for former Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has expressed disappointment following the Accra High Court’s decision to dismiss his client’s bail application.

Speaking to journalists after the ruling on Monday November 16, 2026, Mr Kyea said he was not discouraged by the decision and assured supporters that the legal team would continue to challenge the case.

He questioned the basis for treating Mr Boasiako as a flight risk, arguing that he had strong ties to Ghana through his family and business interests.

According to him, his client’s passport had also been seized, making suggestions that he could flee the country unreasonable.

Mr Kyea further argued that the evidence against Chairman Wontumi in the Samreboi case was largely based on the testimony of another person who, he claimed, was involved in the alleged galamsey activities.

He maintained that the person who carried out the illegal mining activities should have been the one convicted but was instead allowed to testify against his client in exchange for his freedom.

The lawyer, however, insisted that the legal team would challenge the evidence as part of its appeal against the case.

“We are going to contest it,” he stated.

Mr Kyea disclosed that the legal team would file a fresh bail application at the Court of Appeal, where the appeal is currently pending.

He added that they would take steps to speed up the preparation of the record of appeal to ensure the case progresses without unnecessary delays.

“I’m disappointed, but I’m not discouraged. That’s all I’ll say for now,” he told journalists.

The Accra High Court dismissed Chairman Wontumi’s application for bail pending appeal, prompting his legal team to pursue further legal action at the Court of Appeal.

The case involves former Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, over allegations of illegal mining (galamsey) activities at Samreboi in the Western Region.

He was convicted and jailed by the court in connection with the case and subsequently applied for bail pending appeal while challenging the conviction.

By: Jacob Aggrey