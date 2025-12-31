Chief Imam condemned shooting incident at Ho Central Mosque

The National Chief Imam, Shaikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharunutu has condemned the shooting incident that took place at the Ho Central Mosque in the Volta Region on Friday.

The National Chief Imam described the development as an affront to Islam by Muslims at the Ho Central Mosque at Ho Zongo.

According to the National Chief Imam, the shooting incident at the Mosque did not only posed a threat to national security but also deviation from basic civility and impunity.

Shaikh Dr Sharunutu said these in a statement signed for him by his Personal Assistant, Dr Abubakar Mohammed Marzuq Azindoo and issued to the media in Accra.

Shaikh Sharubutu said the gun violence was traceable to the contest for the Volta Regional Imamship between Shaikh Ali Muniru and Shaikh Anas.

The National Chief Imam stressed that Shaikh Muniru is the legitimate Volta Regional Imam, and Shaikh Anas is the Deputy Imam .

He explained that the selection of Shaikh Muniru did not face any opposition as a lot of consultation and mediation took place.

Shaikh Dr Sharubutu said he therefore did not understand why a matter that was resolved continued to be a source of violence and described both leaders as his children whom he expected solidarity and in service to Allah and humanity.

He urged the followers of the two leaders at the Ho Central Mosque to be law abiding and embrace peace in line with the norms of Islam.

The National Chief Imam therefore appealed to the police to demonstrate high level of professionalism and avoid being partial, and selective justice to promote peace and justice.

Shaikh Dr Sharubutu prayed for the speedy healing of the injured, and reminded the factions about the words of Allah which read “the believers are brothers. So, make reconciliation between your brothers. And fear Allah, so that you may receive mercy”, (Quran 49:10).

The National Chief Imam concluded that “May Allah reconcile the Ummah and bless our homeland Ghana”.

BY SAMUEL AGBEWODE