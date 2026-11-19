China has expressed its readiness to align its 2026–2030 development plan with Ghana’s 24-Hour+ Economy and Reset Ghana agenda to deepen cooperation and support the country’s industrialisation drive.

The plan, known as the 15th Five-Year Plan, outlines China’s economic and social development priorities for the next five years, while Ghana’s 24-Hour Economy seeks to expand production and business activities beyond the traditional eight-hour working day to create jobs and boost economic growth.

The Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Cong Song, gave the assurance at a press briefing on the Fifth Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), held at his residence in Accra on November 16, 2026.

He said China was prepared to share its development experience and actively participate in Ghana’s industrialisation and modernisation efforts to promote mutually beneficial cooperation.

Mr Song said the two countries would also work towards implementing the consensus reached by President Xi Jinping and President John Dramani Mahama during their meeting in Beijing in October 2025.

The plenary, held in Beijing from October 26 to 29, 2026, reviewed the CPC’s achievements and experience in exercising full and rigorous Party self-governance and adopted a resolution to sustain the process.

The meeting outlined seven guiding principles, including serving the party’s missions, strengthening political discipline, adopting a problem-oriented approach, upholding fundamental principles while embracing innovation, and ensuring governance in accordance with regulations.

Mr Song identified the session’s three major themes as the party’s commitment to its founding ideals, progress in advancing Chinese modernisation and sustained efforts to strengthen party governance.

On development, he said nearly 100 million rural residents had been lifted out of poverty by 2021, describing the achievement as a historic milestone in eliminating absolute poverty.

He added that, based on World Bank standards, China had accounted for more than 70 per cent of global poverty reduction since the introduction of its reform and opening-up policy in 1978.

Mr Song said China’s artificial intelligence industry was valued at more than 1.2 trillion yuan in 2025, representing an annual growth of 40 per cent, with more than 6,600 enterprises accounting for 15 per cent of the global total.

Production of new energy vehicles reached approximately 16.6 million units, while sales stood at nearly 16.5 million, maintaining China’s position as the world’s leading producer and seller of such vehicles for 11 consecutive years. Read More.

BY STEPHANIE BIRIKORANG

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