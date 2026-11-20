Derek Chisora has confirmed he is in negotiations for a rematch with Deontay Wilder, after Jai Opetaia withdrew from his planned fight with the American.

In April, Wilder fought Chisora on the latter’s home turf in London, outpointing him in a chaotic brawl. And Wilder was due to return against Jai Opetaia on December 11, in the chief-support bout for Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua.

However, Tuesday brought a report that Opetaia would be withdrawing from the Cardiff event, with journalist Dan Rafael saying Chisora was a potential replacement. Then, on Wednesday, Opetaia confirmed his withdrawal and cited a hand injury.

Chisora, 42, later went on Talksport to say: “They already called me. I said, ‘Yes, give me the right money.’

“They haven’t come back with the right money yet. If the money is right, I’ll pack my bags and I’ll go.”

Chisora also referenced Richard Riakporhe’s series of tweets, in which the British heavyweight champion offered to replace Opetaia at Principality Stadium.

“Listen, Riakporhe wants the fight, so they can get Riakporhe,” Chisora said. “I told Riakporhe to keep training, because if they don’t give me the number I want, I won’t bother.

“If they don’t give me that number, I will stay at home with my kids.”

Chisora, who was dropped twice by Wilder, has long faced calls to retire. Yet on Wednesday, he insisted he would not do so after a prospective rematch with the “Bronze Bomber”.

“Say goodbye to what?” he asked. “Listen, I am not saying goodbye yet. Are you mad?”

Opetaia, 31, was due to make his heavyweight debut against Wilder, but after withdrawing from their bout, the Australian said his next fight will come at cruiserweight – his natural division.

The unbeaten southpaw recently held the IBF cruiserweight title, but he was stripped of his belt after signing for Dana White’s controversial new promotion, Zuffa Boxing.

Wilder, 41, is a former world heavyweight champion and three-time opponent of Fury, who stopped the American in 2020 and 2021 after their controversial draw in 2018.-Independent

SKIP THE QUEUE, TAP THE NEWS

Read the Ghanaian Times and The Spectator newspapers from the comfort of your device via TimesNewsPlus.

#GhanaianTimes #TimesNewsPlus

Follow our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q