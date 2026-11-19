The Member of Parliament for Assin South, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, has accused the government of failing to improve economic conditions for businesses and farmers, claiming that the cocaine trade is the only business thriving under President John Dramani Mahama’s administration.

He made the remarks during debate on the 2027 Budget in Parliament, where he criticised the government’s handling of the economy.

According to him, traders across the country are struggling, despite the government’s claims of economic improvement.

He mentioned traders in Kotokuraba, Agbogumka, Abakampa, Assin Fosu, Yagwase, Nkro, Ano Market, Makola, Keta and Tamale as some of those facing difficulties.

“The only business that is booming in this government under President Mahama is cocaine business,” he stated.

Rev. Ntim Fordjour raised concerns about the challenges facing cocoa farmers, claiming that the government had failed to pay them promptly and had reduced the producer price of cocoa by GH¢1,000.

He said the situation was particularly worrying to him as the son of a cocoa farmer, explaining that cocoa farming had helped him access secondary and university education and eventually become a Member of Parliament.

He questioned the government’s claims of economic progress, arguing that the reported improvements were not being reflected in the lives of traders and farmers.

By: Jacob Aggrey