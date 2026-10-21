COCOBOD distributes 2.8m cocoa seedlings to 2,705 farmers

THE Ghana COCOBOD has distributed more than 2.8 million free hybrid cocoa seedlings, including 67,794 economic shade trees, to 2,705 farmers in the Techiman South District of the Bono East Region.

It also distributed 21,000 bags of free Ultimate granular fertiliser to farmers, many of whom had applied it with the expectation of improving crop performance.

The Techiman District Extension Coordinator of COCOBOD’s Cocoa Health and Extension Division (CHED), Nana Osei Agyeman Prempeh, told The Ghanaian Times in an interview yesterday that the interventions came amid production challenges linked to high temperatures and unpredictable rainfall patterns, which were contributing to declining yields in parts of the district.

The affected areas are Ayigbe, Nkoranza, Jama and Wenchi communities, where the distribution had been made to improve seedlings and shade trees, alongside the promotion of climate-smart farming practices.

Mr Prempeh said the district office had proposed irrigation programmes to management as an additional measure to help farmers sustain production amid changing weather conditions.

He encouraged farmers to adopt climate-smart agricultural practices, including intercropping cocoa with cashew, applying organic manure and pruning cocoa trees.

According to him, cashew trees could provide shade for cocoa farms, while decomposing leaves and other organic matter could help improve soil fertility.

“Farmers must use organic materials such as poultry droppings and cow dung to improve soil conditions. Pruning helps improve airflow within cocoa farms and reduce conditions that favour insect infestations,” he said.

Despite the challenges, Mr Prempeh expressed optimism about the future of cocoa production in the district, citing the distribution of improved planting materials and fertiliser, as well as the promotion of climate-smart farming practices, as measures that could help farmers improve yields.

FROM DANIEL DZIRASAH, TECHIMAN

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