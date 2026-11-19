The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire has introduced a mandatory online registration requirement for travellers arriving from African countries, including those transiting through the country.

The Ministry, in a public announcement issued on Thursday, November 19, 2026, said the new measure also applies to Ghanaian travellers and requires them to complete the necessary registration and health formalities at least 24 hours before arriving in Côte d’Ivoire.

According to the Ministry, the requirement was announced by Côte d’Ivoire’s National Institute of Public Hygiene (INHP) on October 28, 2026, as part of measures to strengthen public health surveillance in response to the threat of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD).

Under the arrangement, travellers are required to register through the official website by selecting the “Prepare My Arrival” (Préparer mon arrivée) option.

They must then complete an online form with their personal identification details, travel dates and intended destination or place of stay.

After submitting and validating the form, travellers will receive a Health Pass containing a QR code, which they must download and present to the relevant authorities upon arrival at Ivorian entry points.

The Ministry has advised travellers to complete the process at least 24 hours before their journey and ensure they have successfully downloaded the Health Pass before departure.

It cautioned that travellers who fail to present the required Health Pass or QR code risk being refused entry into Côte d’Ivoire.

The Ministry further advised those who experience technical difficulties or need clarification to contact the relevant support service through the “Contact” section of its official website.

It urged all Ghanaians planning to travel to or transit through Côte d’Ivoire to comply with the new requirement to avoid inconvenience at the country’s entry points.

By: Jacob Aggrey