Crucial hurdle for Black Challenge as they face Iraq in final group game

The two-time African champions take on Iraq on Monday, November 16, in their final Group D game at the 2026 WAFF Amputee Football World Cup in Mexico — and only a win will keep their hopes alive.

Stephen Richard Obeng’s side have just one point from two games. They opened their campaign with a 2-0 defeat to former world champions Angola, before fighting back to draw 1-1 with Colombia on Sunday.

That result gave them hope, but it has left them in a tight corner.

Angola and Colombia sit top of Group D with 4 points each. Ghana and Iraq are both on 1 point, which makes Monday’s clash a straight knockout for both teams.

Ghana must beat Iraq and hope for a favourable result in the Angola vs Colombia game. Even if they don’t finish in the top two, a win could still see them through as one of the best third-placed teams.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme