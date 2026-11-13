Dangote expresses interest in processing more than 50% of Ghana’s cocoa locally by 2028 – Ato Forson

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has disclosed that Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote has expressed interest in using Ghana as a hub to process more than 50 per cent of the country’s cocoa locally by 2028.

According to him, Dangote personally reached out to him and President John Dramani Mahama to discuss plans to invest in local cocoa processing.

Speaking in an interview on TV3 following the presentation of the 2027 Budget Statement, Dr Forson revealed that a major businessperson operating in the sub-region had also expressed interest in signing a contract to process 500,000 metric tonnes of cocoa in Ghana.

He said discussions were ongoing on the terms of the proposed agreement, adding that the investor was ready to begin operations.

Dr Forson said Dangote believes Ghana can process more than half of its cocoa locally by 2028, a move that could expand the country’s cocoa value addition industry.

By: Jacob Aggrey