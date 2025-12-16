Daniel Duku calls for ethical leadership systems to strengthen Ghana’s institutions

Former public sector executive and governance advisor , Daniel Duku has called on leaders in Ghana to shift from personality-driven leadership to the deliberate construction of ethical systems that can sustain institutions beyond individual tenures.

According to Duku, Ghana has produced capable leaders across public and private sectors, but many institutions remain fragile because progress is often tied to individuals rather than strong governance frameworks.

“Ethics in our institutions cannot depend solely on the character of individuals in political positions. We as a country, must endeavour to put systems in place to ensure consistency in processes and outcomes” he said.

“What defines success is not how influential a leader becomes, but whether the institution continues to function effectively after that leader exits.” He noted.

Mr. Duku explained that Ghana’s leadership challenge is less about a lack of vision or basic resources but more about systemic weaknesses.

“Frequent changes in political leadership, board appointments, and executive management mean that institutions in Ghana must be built to withstand transitions” he mentioned.

He emphasized that ethical leadership must extend beyond public rhetoric and be embedded into the operational structures of organizations.

The former Chief Executive Officer of Ghana’s Venture Capital Trust Fund, highlighted procurement processes, financial controls, performance management systems, and decision-making frameworks as critical areas where ethics must be institutionalized, as properly designed systems protect not only institutions but also leaders by reducing exposure to risk and controversy.

Daniel Duku identified board governance as one of the most underutilized mechanisms in Ghana’s leadership ecosystem.

He noted that boards often function as ceremonial bodies rather than independent oversight institutions.

“Boards exist to protect the institution. They must be willing to ask difficult questions and act in the long-term interest of the organization.” he clarified.

He added that ineffective boards contribute significantly to institutional failure and loss of public trust.

Addressing leadership lapses, Duku outlined several shifts he believes are necessary for Ghana’s leadership future, including moving from personality-centered leadership to institution-centered governance, strengthening accountability mechanisms, improving transparency, and prioritizing long-term national value over short-term gains.

He observed that Ghana’s public discourse often treats setbacks as final judgments rather than opportunities for reform.

He called for a more mature leadership culture that examines mistakes, documents lessons, and strengthens systems accordingly.

In concluding, he urged leaders across government, corporate, and civil society sectors to reflect on the legacy of their leadership and reiterated the need for system-driven institutions that continue to work when political leaders leave office, and continues to serve citizens consistently and effectively.

About Daniel Duku

Daniel Duku is a Ghanaian-American business executive, former Chief Executive Officer of Ghana’s Venture Capital Trust Fund, and current Chairman of Georgetown Group.

He is a governance advisor and public speaker focused on ethical leadership, institutional reform, and board effectiveness.

By: Ernest Kwabena Opare Owusu