DDEP bondholders due Feb 16, 2027 can come for their money now- Ato Forson

The Minister of Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has announced that bondholders under the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) whose payments fall due on February 16, 2027 can come for their payments ahead of schedule.

Presenting the 2027 Budget, Dr. Forson revealed that government has GH₵29 billion currently sitting in the sinking fund to make the payment.

He assured bondholders that the funds are available now, and there will be no delay when the payment date arrives.

Dr. Forson accused the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) government of intentionally passing the huge DDEP repayment burden onto another government.

According to him, the NPP structured the repayments in a way that pushed the heavy financial obligation to the next administration, instead of dealing with it during their tenure.

He stressed that the current government has taken responsibility and made adequate provision to honour the obligation.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme