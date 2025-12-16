Death threats against LGBTQ persons at Nima, Maamobi raise concern

DETAILS of harrowing experiences and threats against suspected gays and lesbians in some communities in Accra are emerging.

The Ghanaian Times has gathered that a young man at Maamobi, a suburb of Accra, had his shop burnt down by irate youth after he was accused of selling beads and certain items to gays and lesbians in the community.

The incident occurred in March 2023 following an exercise allegedly led by some community leaders. The victim, identified as Inusah Nuhu, is reportedly on the run for fear of his life.

This revelation came to light when The Times visited parts of Maamobi, Nima and surrounding areas to elicit views on LGBTQ issues.

Residents of these Muslim-dominated communities told the paper in interviews conducted in October and November that LGBTQ activities were a curse in Ghana.

It would be recalled that former President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, declined to assent to the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill passed by Parliament on February 28, 2024, citing a pending Supreme Court case challenging its constitutionality.

Justice Abdulai, an Islamic scholar and businessman, confirmed that in March 2023 community leaders undertook actions against persons identified as gays and lesbians, including the burning of shops.

He alleged that Nuhu had been warned to stop selling beads to gays and lesbians but failed to comply.

According to Abdulai, the incident led to the banishment of Nuhu and others accused of promoting LGBTQ activities. He warned that the community would deal with anyone found supporting such activities at Maamobi and surrounding areas.

At nearby Nima, residents expressed similar views. Imam Yussif Khalifa described same-sex relationships as sinful and abominable in Islam and said LGBTQ persons did not deserve sympathy or legal protection.

However, two young lesbian women, who spoke on condition of anonymity, expressed disappointment with such views, saying the proposed anti-gay bill would further strip LGBTQ persons of their rights.

Meanwhile, at Effiduase in the Ashanti Region, a 42-year-old man, Sadat Asif, was reportedly banished from his community in November 2022 over his alleged bisexuality. Imam Saeed Abdul Nasir confirmed the decision, citing religious grounds. A family source corroborated the account.

BY MALIK SULLEMANA

