Delegation from academia pays courtesy call on Speaker

A delegation from the academic community, led by Professor Robert Darko Osei, has paid a courtesy call on Speaker Bagbin, during which they presented a collection of reports and books to support knowledge sharing, research and national development.

The presentation included the State of the Ghanaian Economy Report 2025, published by the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER), as well as books authored by Dr. Joyce Manyo and Prof. Douglas Boateng.

The donation forms part of efforts to promote intellectual engagement, encourage evidence-based discussions and make relevant academic and professional publications accessible to legislators and policymakers.

The State of the Ghanaian Economy Report 2025 provides research-based insights into Ghana’s economic performance and development challenges, while the donated books by Dr. Joyce Manyo and Prof. Douglas Boateng add to the body of knowledge available for academic, professional and policy discussions.

Speaking during the engagement , Mr speaker explained that the books will equip Members with the requisite knowledge and promote meaningful debates.

He expressed Parliament’s commitment to practicing inclusive and open Parliament initiatives where the public can now participate in committee sittings. Reflecting on the successes chalked so far, he stressed that Ghana’s Parliament has in recent times won two awards as the most open Parliament in Africa.