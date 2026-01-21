Dennis Miracles Aboagye criticises NDC’s “no fee stress policy” implementation

The spokesperson for Dr. Bawumia, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, has criticised the implementation of the NDC government’s No Fee Stress policy, arguing that the programme has failed to deliver on its core promise.

According to him on Starr fm, the policy, which was introduced to ensure stress free payment of fees for level 100 tertiary students, has rather turned into what he described as post stress support.

He explained that students are required to pay their fees first before applying for reimbursement, a situation he believes defeats the purpose of the policy.

He questioned claims by government officials that the policy has been successful and that citizens are happy.

In his view, such claims do not reflect the lived realities of many Ghanaians. He stressed that while some people may appear satisfied, many others continue to struggle.

Dennis Miracles Aboagye pointed to the situation of trained teachers and nurses who have been picketing for nearly six months, demanding employment.

He noted that government responses suggesting it cannot accommodate all of them contradict claims of economic stability.

He further argued that economic indicators such as a stable currency mean little to people who are unable to secure jobs or access promised support.

He observed that telling an unemployed teacher or a struggling student that the cedi has strengthened does not address their immediate challenges.

On the issue of tertiary education, he maintained that no level 100 student benefited from stress free fees in 2025, despite the policy being announced.

He added that in 2026, students have already reported to school without receiving the promised support.

He insisted that asking students to pay fees first and seek reimbursement later amounts to support after hardship, not stress free education.

According to him, this approach goes against what was promised during the policy announcement.

Dennis Miracles Aboagye questioned why a government that presents the economy as strong is unable to fulfil what he described as simple and clear promises.

He added that there is a fundamental problem with the way the economy is being managed and indicated that he is prepared to explain his position further.

