Deputy Minister engages Ghana Culture Forum on Creative Arts development

The Deputy Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Yussif Issaka Jajah has engaged the Ghana Culture Forum (GCF) on strengthening collaboration to advance Ghana’s cultural and creative industries.

The engagement, led by the Forum’s Vice Chairman, Ahuma Bosco Ocansey, focused on ongoing programmes, outstanding commitments, preparations towards the Forum’s 15th Anniversary and Ghana Culture Week 2027, as well as opportunities for collaboration on the EU Sankofa I Programme.

Mr. Jajah reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to working with stakeholders and addressing concerns raised, stressing the importance of fulfilling commitments to participants and sponsors in cultural initiatives.

The meeting underscored the need for stronger partnerships to promote Ghana’s cultural identity and unlock opportunities within the creative arts sector.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme