Digitalisation critical for national development – Veep

Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has underscored the importance of digitalisation to Ghana’s development.

She described digitalisation as a critical tool for improving efficiency, accountability and long-term national planning.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang made the remarks during an engagement with the Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation and its agencies, where she commended the Minister, Mr Samuel Nartey George, and his team for the work being done to reposition the sector to meet Ghana’s evolving needs.

The Vice President said digital transformation was no longer optional, noting that it cuts across every sector of the economy and has the potential to improve service delivery, reduce waste and promote transparency.

She stressed that Ghana’s success must be seen as a shared responsibility, adding that the achievements of government institutions ultimately translate into national progress.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang congratulated officials present and reminded them that their work represented the efforts of many others who may not be visible but contribute to the system.

She urged public officers to take their responsibilities seriously, pointing out that they were working on behalf of Ghanaians and future generations.

The Vice President stressed the need for strong coordination among institutions to avoid duplication and unnecessary expenditure, especially given the country’s limited resources.

According to her, even if the country had abundant funds, waste should never be encouraged, stressing the importance of breaking down silos within the public sector.

The Vice President welcomed ongoing reviews of outdated legislation, saying laws must keep pace with technological changes.

She also raised concerns about misinformation, disinformation and hate speech, particularly in the digital space where anonymity could make people less accountable for their words and actions.

The Vice President warned that any actions that threatened peace and social cohesion must be discouraged, describing peace as a fundamental national objective.

While acknowledging the value of partnerships with global technology companies, she encouraged institutions to also think about building Ghana’s own digital systems over time.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said the country must invest in its own innovations, protect intellectual property and recognise the contributions of Ghanaians in technology and research.

In his address, the Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation, Mr Samuel Nartey George, said the Ministry has been re-aligned to reflect its expanded mandate, with a stronger focus on digital technology and innovation.

He said a key priority has been the review of ICT-related laws, many of which were over 15 years old and no longer fit for purpose.

He disclosed that 15 new pieces of legislation have been drafted and are being prepared for Cabinet consideration after extensive stakeholder consultations.

“These include amendments to laws on electronic communications, electronic transactions, cybersecurity, data protection and reforms to reposition GIFEC to drive the digital economy,” he said.

Mr George said the Ministry was also working on a dedicated bill on misinformation, disinformation and hate speech to protect citizens while respecting constitutional rights, especially in an era of artificial intelligence and deepfakes.

He highlighted the “One Million Coders Project” as a flagship programme, explaining that despite financial constraints, partnerships have been secured with major technology firms to provide internationally recognised training.

He said thousands of custom-built laptops have been procured and training centres set up to support beneficiaries, including those in underserved communities.

The Minister also outlined measures to curb waste in public ICT procurement, strengthen data protection, improve inter-agency collaboration and safeguard national digital assets.

He cited progress made by agencies such as the National Communications Authority, Ghana Post and the Cyber Security Authority, adding that digital transformation remains central to government’s development agenda.

