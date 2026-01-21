Dome–Kwabenya MP pays tribute to late party stalwarts at NDC recognition and awards ceremony

The Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Elikplim Akulugu, has expressed her deepest respect and appreciation to the late Dr. Omane Boamah and the late Dr. Simon Sarpong for their commitment and efforts toward victory in the 2024 general elections.

She made these remarks at the NDC Dome–Kwabenya Recognition & Awards Ceremony held in Accra.

The event, held under the auspices of the Dome–Kwabenya MP, Hon. Elikplim Akurugu, was themed “Twenty Years, One Moment: The Dawn of Change.”

It brought together party leaders, supporters, and grassroots members to celebrate loyalty, sacrifice, and hard work.

The ceremony was used to honour deserving members of the party who have demonstrated immense dedication and commitment to the mission and vision of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Addressing members of the National Democratic Congress, the MP said Dome-Kwabenya had entered a new chapter of progress, accountability, and inclusive development.

She noted that the constituency was gradually seeing improvements in roads, markets, schools, health facilities, and street lighting, adding that efforts were also being made to support young talents and restore the pride of the area.

She explained that the awards ceremony was meant to show appreciation to party faithful whose sacrifices contributed to the party’s success, especially during the 2024 elections.

According to her, the recognition was not just symbolic but a sign that the party valued commitment, loyalty, and hard work at all levels.

Akulugu also emphasised the importance of unity and discipline within the party, stressing that electoral victory depended heavily on grassroots efforts, particularly the work of polling agents.

She said her administration would continue to engage party members and residents to ensure transparency and accountability in governance.

Speaking at the event, the National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, reminded party members that Ghanaians voted the party into power and would also vote it out if expectations were not met.

He said the responsibility of good governance rested on everyone, not only the President or party leaders.

Mr. Asiedu Nketiah urged party supporters to remain patient and disciplined, noting that government appointments were limited and could not satisfy everyone at once.

He cautioned members against selfishness and internal division, warning that such actions could weaken the party and cost it future elections.

He expressed confidence in the leadership of President John Mahama, saying the President had already begun fulfilling his promises step by step.

He added that if the government performed well and the party remained united, Ghanaians would be willing to give the NDC another mandate.

The National Chairman called for unity within the party, urging members to focus on governance and service to the people rather than internal disputes or the problems of political opponents.

He stressed that unity and discipline were key to the party’s long-term success.

Since becoming Member of Parliament, Madam Elikplim Akulugu has engaged heads of departments to identify challenges in the constituency, visited schools and health facilities to understand their needs.

She has also supported improvements in education and healthcare, strengthened sanitation efforts in collaboration with local authorities, and worked to improve basic infrastructure, including roads and street lighting, across Dome-Kwabenya.

By: Jacob Aggrey