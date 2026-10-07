Dubois eyes Fury fight after Wardley rematch

DANIEL Dubois believes he can set himself on a collision course with Tyson Fury.

Dubois, the WBO world champion, thinks if he and Fury win their next fights they can then meet in another all-British heavyweight blockbuster.

Fury, of course, has a December 11 showdown with long-time rival Anhony Joshua, while Dubois will rematch Fabio Wardley on October 17.

Dubois has previously knocked out Joshua and believes Fury is an obvious future opponent.

“What a fight that would be. It’s like me and AJ all over again. That sort of magnitude. That’s what boxing’s about really. Frank Warren, their promoter, would love it, he’s got both of us. I’ve got to come through my next fight and anything’s possible,” Dubois told Sky Sports News.

“I think Fury,” Dubois said when asked who he thinks will win December’s blockbuster showdown. “Everyone’s been talking about this fight for such a long time. It’ll be good to see them both get into the ring. Two legends of British boxing.”

But he added: “Let’s be real, I don’t even care about that fight.

“I’m not looking past Fabio at all. One fight at a time. I’m just dedicating myself 100 percent to this fight and he’s a true competitor, a true warrior and I’m just looking forward to getting in there and giving the fans another great fight.”

Dubois won an extraordinary battle with Wardley in their first fight, picking himself up from the canvas twice early on to ultimately force the stoppage.

The Londoner thinks Wardley should have been pulled out of that fight sooner.

“They were gambling with him. Obviously he’s known for getting bashed up and coming back so that’s what they must have been gambling on. But I’m a different animal and I just keep getting stronger as the rounds go on,” Dubois said. —Sky Sports

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