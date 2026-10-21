DVLA cautions public against fake SMS payment links and online fine scams

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has cautioned the public against fraudulent text messages asking people to pay supposed traffic fines through unofficial online links.

In a public notice issued on Wednesday, October 21, the Authority disclosed that fraudsters were sending SMS messages to unsuspecting members of the public, directing them to fake websites to make payments for alleged DVLA fines.

According to the DVLA, the scammers sometimes use promises of discounted fines or urgent payment deadlines to pressure recipients into making payments.

The Authority warned the public to disregard such messages, stressing that they are fraudulent.

It further clarified that it does not offer discounts on fines and urged the public to treat any message, website or individual claiming to provide such discounts as a scam.

The DVLA stated that Ghana.gov.gh is the only approved online payment platform for its transactions.

It advised the public to use its official website, to verify information and avoid clicking on suspicious links, sharing personal details or making payments through unofficial platforms.

The Authority encouraged anyone who receives such messages to report them to the nearest DVLA office or the appropriate law enforcement agency for further investigation.

It further urged the public to verify all DVLA-related information through its recognised offices and official communication channels.

The DVLA reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the public from fraud and ensuring that official transactions are conducted through secure and approved channels.

By: Jacob Aggrey