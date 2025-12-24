DVLA suspends rollout of proposed new number plates,

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has suspended the rollout of its proposed new Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) number plates, which was scheduled to begin on January 2, 2026.

Consequently, the Authority has extended the use of the current Departure from Port (DP) stickers and DP plates until a new deadline is announced.

The new RFID number plates, which come with enhanced security features, are expected to improve vehicle traceability and promote road safety.

The suspension of the RFID number plate rollout and the extension of the use of the existing DP stickers and DV plates were announced on Wednesday by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the DVLA, Mr. Neequaye Kotey.

According to Mr. Kotey, although Parliament successfully amended the Road Traffic Act, 2004 (Act 683), it was unable to amend the Road Traffic Regulations, 2012 (Legislative Instrument 2180), which provides the specific details on the content and features of the new number plates.

“We were clear that two legal documents needed to be amended to pave the way for the rollout of the new licence plates—the Road Traffic Act, 2004 (Act 683), and the Road Traffic Regulations, 2012 (L.I. 2180). The regulations specifically outline what must be contained on the new number plates,” Mr. Kotey explained.

“While Parliament was able to amend Act 683, the proposed amendments to L.I. 2180 were not completed before Parliament went on recess last Friday. As a result, the DVLA has suspended the rollout of the new number plates that was scheduled for January 2, 2026,” he added.

Mr. Kotey expressed optimism that the delay would be short, noting that the amended L.I. 2180 had already been laid before Parliament and would take effect after the mandatory 21-day maturation period.

“The Authority wishes to assure the general public that the rollout of the new licence plates will commence as soon as all legislative requirements are fully settled,” he said.

BY BENJAMIN ARCTON-TETTEY