E/R PURC Investigations Result in GH¢29,171.46 Refund to Affected Consumers

The Eastern Regional Office of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) investigation into overbilling in 2025 led to the refund of GH¢29,171.46 to 14 consumers. This underscores the Commission’s commitment to protecting utility users from unfair billing practices, a statement from the Eastern Regional Office made available to The Ghanaian Times said.

In addition, damaged electricity infrastructure, including 13 electric poles, two transformers, and 11 meters, was replaced at a total cost of GH¢139,167.97 as part of direct regulatory interventions. The Commission also intervened to restore water supply to Odumase-Krobo after a six-month disruption caused by road construction works, bringing relief to residents who had endured prolonged water shortages.

These actions formed part of “tangible outcomes” recorded by the Eastern Regional Office during the year, reflecting an intensified regulatory presence across the region. According to the office’s end-of-year report, 2025 marked a period of deepened consumer protection, public engagement, and proactive regulation, with a strong focus on bringing utility oversight closer to communities, particularly those in remote and underserved areas.

A major highlight of the year was an extensive public education campaign aimed at demystifying the mandate of the PURC and empowering consumers to demand better services. The report indicated that 81 public education programmes were organized through a combination of face-to-face and virtual platforms, reaching a total of 12,708 people across communities, schools, religious organizations, associations, and radio phone-in programmes.

These engagements also resulted in the direct receipt of 105 complaints, a development the report described as evidence of growing public confidence in the Commission’s complaint-handling mechanisms. Participants were educated on consumer rights and responsibilities, procedures for acquiring utility services, complaint processes, tariff interpretation using the Tariff Reckoner and the PECE App, as well as energy and water conservation.

School and tertiary institution engagements accounted for more than 8,000 participants, highlighting a deliberate strategy to target young people as future consumers and advocates for responsible utility use.

In terms of complaints management, the report revealed that from January to November 2025, the regional office received a total of 1,253 complaints, achieving a resolution rate of 96.40 per cent. Complaints against the Electricity Company of Ghana constituted 84.60 per cent of cases, while Ghana Water Limited accounted for 15.20 per cent. The predominant issues related to service quality, including power outages, voltage fluctuations, phase offs, pipe bursts, and water leakages.

The report also pointed to a shift in consumer behaviour, with 74 per cent of complaints submitted via WhatsApp, making electronic media the most preferred channel for lodging grievances. To proactively assess service delivery, the office conducted monitoring exercises in 44 communities and 11 small and medium-sized enterprises, interviewing 1,086 consumers and recording 11 complaints, which were promptly referred to utility providers for corrective action.

In the Afram Plains, Consumer Service Committees at Donkorkrom and Maame Krobo continued to serve as vital local interfaces, undertaking education and complaints clinics in 15 communities and receiving 31 complaints for resolution, ensuring rural consumers remained protected.

The report also highlighted a pro-poor intervention with the commissioning of four mechanized water projects in the Upper West Akim District, providing safe and potable water to communities previously facing severe access challenges.

By Times Reporter

