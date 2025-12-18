E-WANF calls for financial incentives to boost gun amnesty complianc

THE Eminent West Africa Nobles Forum (E-WANF) has appealed to the government to financially reward individuals who comply with the ongoing gun amnesty, saying such incentives would encourage the voluntary surrender of illegal firearms.

The government declared a nationwide gun amnesty from December 1, 2025, to January 15, 2026, to address the proliferation of illicit arms.

Speaking at E-WANF’s end-of-year gala dinner and awards night held last Thursday in Accra, the Vice President of the Forum, Dr Richard Asiedu, commended the initiative but noted that financial rewards would further boost compliance. He urged illegal weapon holders to take advantage of the amnesty, which protects individuals from interrogation, arrest or prosecution when they voluntarily surrender unregistered firearms.

Dr Asiedu stressed the need for collective efforts to promote peace, security and good governance, warning that violent attacks linked to chieftaincy, land and ethnic disputes threaten Ghana’s democracy and development. “We should not allow violent attacks and killings during chieftaincy, land and ethnic disputes, as well as festivals, to endanger the country’s progress,” he said.

He explained that beyond deaths and destruction of property, such disturbances create fear, panic and insecurity, and could lead to impunity, anarchy and corruption if left unchecked. While acknowledging government efforts to improve socio-economic conditions, he cautioned against allowing conflicts to fester and distract national development.

At the event, 14 prominent Ghanaians were honoured for their contributions to national development. The Executive Director of the West Africa Nobles Forum, Dr Dee Otibu-Asare, said the organisation would continue to promote leadership of integrity and called for public support of E-WANF’s activities.

By Bernard Benghan

