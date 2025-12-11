EC to hold election rerun on December 30 for Kpandai constituency

The Electoral Commission has announced that a rerun of the Kpandai Constituency parliamentary election will take place on Tuesday, December 30, 2025.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Commission explained that the decision follows a ruling by the Tamale High Court on November 24, which ordered a fresh poll within 30 days.

The Clerk to Parliament also wrote to the Commission on December 9 to officially confirm that the Kpandai seat had become vacant.

According to the Commission, the rerun will involve only the three candidates who took part in the 2024 parliamentary election in the constituency.

The EC encouraged the public to take note of the new date for the poll.

By: Jacob Aggrey