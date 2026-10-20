ECG to begin nationwide meter audit exercise

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced plans to begin a nationwide meter audit exercise to reduce commercial losses, improve revenue collection and combat electricity theft.

In a public announcement, the company indicated that the exercise would cover all its operational areas across the country.

The audit will involve the inspection and verification of prepaid and postpaid meters, Special Load Tariff (SLT) installations and their associated wiring to ensure that electricity consumption is accurately measured and billed.

ECG explained that the exercise forms part of efforts to check the integrity of metering systems and address irregularities that contribute to revenue losses.

The company further announced that the public announcement serves as official notice of the exercise. It said no additional notices, appointment letters or advance notifications would be issued.

Consequently, customers, landlords, estate managers, property managers, facility managers and security personnel have been advised not to deny, restrict or delay access to authorised ECG personnel on the grounds that they have not received a separate notification letter.

ECG cited Regulation 4(h) of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (Customer Service) Regulations, 2020 (L.I. 2413), which requires consumers to grant employees of a public utility or its agents access.

The company is urging the public to cooperate with its personnel to ensure the successful conduct of the exercise.

By: Jacob Aggrey