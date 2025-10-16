ECOWAS trains 200 Ghanaian youth in ICT programme

Two hundred Ghanaian youth are benefiting from a free Information and Communication Technology (ICT) training programme organised by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). The initiative, which is in its second edition, aims to equip participants with technological and entrepreneurial skills to enhance their competitiveness in the global digital market.

The two-week programme, which runs from October 13 to 24, is being implemented in partnership with Ramsy Info Tech Solutions Limited, a leading IT off-shore training centre in Ghana.

Launching the “AI Powered Tech & Innovation Training Programme” in Accra yesterday, the ECOWAS Resident Representative in Ghana, Ambassador Mohammed Lawan Gana, said the initiative formed part of a series of youth capacity-building programmes being undertaken by ECOWAS across its member states.

He noted that with young people constituting more than 60 per cent of the sub-region’s population, ECOWAS was committed to preparing them to thrive in the fast-evolving digital era through innovation-focused education and practical skills training.

“It is our responsibility to ensure that our youth are not left behind but are empowered to become creators, innovators, and leaders in this new era,” Mr Gana stated.

He described the programme as a strategic investment in the region’s youth, which would contribute to the advancement of communities and the West African region at large. Mr Gana expressed optimism that the training would inspire creativity, strengthen problem-solving abilities, and promote entrepreneurial thinking among participants.

The Lead Consultant and Trainer from Ramsy Info Tech Solutions Limited, Mr Emmanuel Arthur, highlighted that participants were selected from the Greater Accra Region based on their interest in developing web and mobile applications.

He explained that given the growing significance of Artificial Intelligence (AI), the training would focus on equipping participants with AI skills to enhance their ICT competence.

In addition to technical training, Mr Arthur said participants would also be exposed to business development and management skills to enable them to translate their knowledge into viable enterprises.

“This training is about giving participants practical experience and the confidence to create solutions, build businesses, and advance their career paths,” he underlined.

Mr Arthur called on the government to establish a funding mechanism to support young people in developing IT-based solutions and startups.

“The problem we have in Ghana is not a lack of talent, our young people have the skills and competencies to compete globally. What we need is a mechanism that provides financial and technical support to help them scale up their innovations and sell them on the global market,” he explained.

BY ABIGAIL ANNOH

