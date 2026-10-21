Edo Queens, Ampem Darkoa to honour extra time of WAFU B qualifying final Saturday

Edo Queens and Ghana’s Ampem Darkoa Ladies will resume their WAFU B Women’s Champions League final on Saturday, in Burkina Faso, with a place at the continental finals at stake after CAF overturned the Nigerian side’s penalty shootout victory.

The match will restart at 2-2 from extra time after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) annulled Edo Queens’ 4-1 shootout win on September 5. Officials had proceeded directly to penalties after regulation time without playing the required extra time.

Ampem Darkoa protested through the Ghana Football Association, prompting CAF to rule that the match officials had breached Articles 13.1 and 72.4 of the competition regulations, which require two 15-minute periods of extra time before penalties in a drawn final.

The Nigeria Football Federation appealed the decision on behalf of Edo Queens, arguing that the players should not be punished for an officiating error. However, CAF’s Appeal Board upheld the annulment.

The teams will now play 30 minutes of extra time, with a penalty shootout required if the score remains level. CAF has also directed that different officials oversee the continuation.

The decisive encounter comes just days before the 2026 CAF Women’s Champions League begins in Egypt, leaving the eventual winner with limited time to prepare.

The winner will claim the region’s remaining qualification slot alongside AS FAR, FUS Rabat, Mamelodi Sundowns, Kawempe Muslim, Lekié FF and USFAS Bamako. Egypt’s representative will complete the eight-team lineup.

Defending champions AS FAR will seek to retain their title, while two-time winners Sundowns will target a third continental crown. –Ghanasoccernet

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