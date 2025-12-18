Education Ministry Dismisses Claims of 13th Month Salary for Teachers

The Ministry of Education has dismissed as false a publication circulating on the Opera News platform that claimed the Minister of Education, Mr. Haruna Iddrisu, had proposed the introduction of a 13th month salary for teachers.

According to the ministry, the publication, which attributed the alleged remarks to the minister during a policy forum in Accra on Monday, is completely unfounded and misleading.

A press statement signed by the Press Secretary to the minister, Mr. Hashmin Mohammed, and shared with The Ghanaian Times, clarified that the minister had not made such comments at any public engagement or official interaction. “The publication is, therefore, a blatant falsehood and constitutes deliberate misinformation and disinformation intended to mislead the public,” the statement stressed.

The ministry further explained that while the government remains committed to improving the welfare and working conditions of teachers and other education sector workers, no proposal regarding a 13th month salary has been announced, discussed, or advocated by the minister.

Government efforts to enhance teacher welfare are being pursued through structured dialogue and sustainable policy measures, rather than through unverified public claims.

The ministry has called on the Opera News platform to immediately retract the publication and issue an unqualified apology to the minister and the Ministry of Education. The public has also been urged to disregard the publication and refrain from sharing unverified information, which could create unnecessary anxiety and confusion among teachers and the general public.

The statement concluded by reaffirming the ministry’s commitment to transparency and assured the public that official communications would continue through credible channels.

BY TIMES REPORTER

🔗 Follow Ghanaian Times WhatsApp Channel today. https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

🌍 Trusted News. Real Stories. Anytime, Anywhere.

✅ Join our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q