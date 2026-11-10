Edward Agyekum Kufuor declares intention to contest Atwima Nwabiagya North NPP Parliamentary Candidacy

Edward Agyekum Kufuor has formally declared his intention to contest for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidacy for the Atwima Nwabiagya North Constituency.

In a public notice, Kufuor said the decision followed prayerful reflection and consultation.

He described Atwima Nwabiagya North as home, stating that his father, former President John Agyekum Kufuor, served as Member of Parliament for the area before leading Ghana.

He said he was returning not to trade on a name, but to earn the trust of constituents through service, strategy and practical solutions.

Kufuor said farmers, traders and young people in the constituency deserve better.

He pledged to champion motorable feeder roads to link farming communities to markets, value addition for cocoa and food crops, protection of the Barekese catchment that supplies water to Kumasi, quality schools and health facilities, and jobs, skills and enterprise support to keep the youth working at home.

He said party unity and inclusivity are his first commitment. He expressed respect for every fellow aspirant and pledged to work with executives, past and present, polling station executives, electoral area coordinators and grassroots members to keep Atwima Nwabiagya North an NPP stronghold.

At the national level, Kufuor said he will commit his resources, networks and experience to the NPP’s effort to recapture power in 2028, regain majority seats in Parliament, and support the presidential ambition of former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

He said leadership to him means service, strategy and solutions, and that the needs of the people of Atwima Nwabiagya North come first, before personal ambition or family name.

Kufuor said he looks forward to meeting party members, chiefs and stakeholders as the constituency begins a new chapter.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme