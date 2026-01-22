Electoral Commission to hold Ayawaso East Parliamentary By-Election on March 3

The Electoral Commission (EC) in accordance with Article 112 (5) of the 1992 Constitution, as amended, will hold the Ayawaso East Parliamentary By-Election on Tuesday, March 3.

The vacancy was created by the unfortunate death of Mr Mahama Naser Toure, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso East.

A statement issued by Mr Samuel Tettey, Deputy Chairman of the EC in-charge of Operations, said accordingly, the Commission would receive nominations from prospective candidates for the election of a Member of Parliament for the said Constituency.

It said the nominations would be received at the Ayawaso East Municipal Office of the Commission, North Ridge, from Monday, February 9, to Wednesday, February 11, between the hours of 09 00 hours to 12 00 hours and 14 00 hours to 17 00 hours each day.

The statement said interested candidates were required to download the Nomination Forms from the Commission’s website (www.ec.gov.gh/forms) from Friday, January 16, to Wednesday, February 11.

It said a prospective candidate might personally deliver or cause to be delivered on his/her behalf, by either the proposer of seconder of his/her nomination, the completed nomination forms to the Returning Officer at the Ayawaso East Municipal Office of the Commission on the dates and times stated above.

It noted that the nomination forms for each candidate shall be witnessed by the signature or mark of two registered voters as proposer and seconder and supported by 18 other registered voters in the Constituency assenting to the nominations.

It said the nomination forms shall also be endorsed with the candidate’s consent to the nomination.

The statement said a candidate shall at the time of submitting his/her completed nomination forms, provide the Returning Officer with two copies of a recent post card (bust sized) photograph against a red background, showing his/her full face and ears.

It said the filing fee for the election was GH¢10,000.00 per candidate.

The filing fee for female candidates and persons with Disabilities the statement said was GH¢7,500.00.

It said all completed nomination forms were expected to be delivered in quadruplicate.

“We urge the public to be guided accordingly,” it said.

GNA

