Electroland Ghana Limited (EGL), has launched its biggest promotion ever, dubbed ‘No Challenger Black Friday’, to reward customers ahead of Christmas.

The promotion will run for four days, from November 26 to November 29, 2026, across all Electroland showrooms nationwide, offering extraordinary discounts, unbeatable deals and exciting surprises.

Speaking at the launch at the Electroland Ghana Headquarters on November 18, 2026, management said the company is making history with the promotion.

“Today, we are making EGL history as we officially launch the No Challenger Black Friday promo. The biggest promotion we have ever undertaken,” management said.

“From the 26th to the 29th of November, we are bringing four days of extraordinary discounts, unbeatable deals and exciting surprises for all our customers across all our showrooms nationwide. With leading brands such as Samsung, TCL, there is something for every home and every family.”

The Sales Manager said the promotion is EGL’s way of saying thank you to its customers.

“To reward our cherished customers’ trust and loyalty with an extraordinary Black Friday promotion, we have called it ‘No Challenger’ for a reason. We are bringing together our biggest offers, a nationwide reach to make this Black Friday a very memorable one for all our cherished customers, wherever they are in Ghana,” he said.

“Above all, this promotion is our way to say thank you to the people who continue to choose Electroland. To us, they are just not customers, they are part of our big family.”

He called on the media to help spread the excitement across Ghana for the four days of nationwide No Challenger promo.

Brand Ambassador for Electroland Ghana, Deloris Frimpong Manso, affectionately called Delay, said the No Challenger Black Friday is distinct from others.

According to her, it is the first time she is hearing of a company giving out a refrigerator to a customer for buying a refrigerator.

She said the offer goes beyond refrigerators, with other exciting items also to be given for free in addition to what customers purchase.

Delay further revealed that customers will enjoy 30% to 70% discount during the promotion period.

She added that thousands of customers will be rewarded, in addition to GH¢1 million in vouchers to be shared for 500 lucky customers.

She urged everyone to visit the nearest Electroland Ghana shop to make a purchase.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme